RD25 | U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Participate in a Bilateral Live-Fire Range

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel fire an M-249 light machine gun at a target during a combined arms range as part of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Oyanohara Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)