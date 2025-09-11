Participants in Logistics Readiness Center Poland vehicle and equipment ground guide and safety course training conduct classroom instruction Sept. 4, 2025, in the Swietoszow Military Community, Poland. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
LRC Poland leads training for Polish partners to enhance vehicle, equipment safety
