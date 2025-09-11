LRC Poland leads training for Polish partners to enhance vehicle, equipment safety

Courtesy Photo | Brian Waltrip, the Logistics Readiness Center Poland site lead and liaison officer at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brian Waltrip, the Logistics Readiness Center Poland site lead and liaison officer at the Swietoszow Military Community, practices ground guiding a forklift during LRC Poland vehicle and equipment ground guide and safety course training Sept. 4, 2025, in the Swietoszow Military Community, Poland. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SWIETOSZOW MILITARY COMMUNITY, Poland – Communication is key, maybe even more so when multiple nationalities and cultures are represented and people speak and understand more than one language. The team at Logistics Readiness Center Poland knows this, firsthand, and they work hard to mitigate any associated challenges involved with their communication efforts.



To better communicate – and more importantly to enhance safety and mitigate risk – LRC Poland and U.S. Army Garrison Poland Safety Officer Joe Calderon conducted vehicle and equipment ground guide and safety course training Sept. 4, 2025, focused on communicating with hand and arm signals.



The LRC Poland initiative came about when a communication challenge was identified by the host nation material handling equipment operators, many with limited English proficiency. Over the past nine months, three minor incidents involving the Poland Provided Logistic Support (PPLS) forklift operators who support LRC Poland and USAG Poland resulted in property damage.



The Team from LRC Poland recognized that these incidents could have possibly been prevented if they were using trained ground guides. While the incident rate was relatively low for LRC Poland, considering the volume of support they provide across five geographically dispersed sites in Poland, LRC Poland’s goal is always zero accidents and no injuries.



Brian Waltrip is the LRC Poland site lead and liaison officer at the Swietoszow Military Community. He said to better bridge these identified language barriers, standardized ground guide safety procedures needed to be implemented across the team.



“While using ground guides are a standard practice within the Polish military when moving tanks and heavy equipment, the forklift operators in Poland aren't always required to use them, so we collaborated with the 43rd Wojskowy Oddział Gospodarczy [Military Finance Unit] Host Nation Support Section to coordinate training for PPLS forklift operators,” Waltrip said.



George Nealy, LRC Poland’s maintenance management specialist, was tasked with developing a curriculum that incorporated classroom instruction and practical exercises based off guidelines established in TC 3-21.60. Justyna Superska and Łukasz Holynski, LRC Poland’s PPLS quality assurance representatives, assisted with class preparation and translations during the training while emphasizing the connection between safety and quality assurance.



The training commenced with a welcome introduction from the LRC Poland team. They stressed that the use of ground guides is not a reflection of an operator’s knowledge and skill. Afterall, the PPLS forklift operators supporting LRC Poland and USAG Poland collectively possess more than 100 years of experience.



“Ground guides provide a critical second set of eyes, and safety, not speed, is the most important thing when operating a forklift and moving equipment,” Waltrip said, adding that the feedback LRC Poland received from participants who attended the vehicle and equipment ground guide and safety course training was positive.



“It’s like a marriage. As long as the operators and ground guides understand each other and maintain consistent communication, safe operations can be maintained,” said Sgt. Gilbert Rivera-Berrios, a motor transport operator with the 204th Transportation Company and a unit liaison with Garrison Support Element, U.S. Army Garrison Poland.



Guidance during the course from LRC Poland team members also clarified that while the hand and arm signals outlined in TC 3-21.60 serve as a foundation, modifications are acceptable as long as a clear mutual understanding is maintained, and operations cease immediately if any signals are unclear.



The next phase of the LRC Poland initiative will involve extending the training to all Garrison Support Elements and Regionally Aligned Forces within the Swietoszow Military Community to ensure consistency, said Waltrip. This collaborative effort between the 43rd WOG, LRC Poland, and USAG Poland, he said, represents a first-of-its-kind international partnership, demonstrating a commitment to safety and fostering strong cooperation between U.S. and Polish forces.



LRC Poland is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Poland directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Poland.



LRC Poland reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.