Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Poland leads training for Polish partners to enhance vehicle, equipment safety [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LRC Poland leads training for Polish partners to enhance vehicle, equipment safety

    POLAND

    09.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Brian Waltrip, the Logistics Readiness Center Poland site lead and liaison officer at the Swietoszow Military Community, practices ground guiding a forklift during LRC Poland vehicle and equipment ground guide and safety course training Sept. 4, 2025, in the Swietoszow Military Community, Poland. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 05:25
    Photo ID: 9314558
    VIRIN: 250915-A-A4479-7494
    Resolution: 1343x1000
    Size: 368.22 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Poland leads training for Polish partners to enhance vehicle, equipment safety [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Poland leads training for Polish partners to enhance vehicle, equipment safety
    LRC Poland leads training for Polish partners to enhance vehicle, equipment safety
    LRC Poland leads training for Polish partners to enhance vehicle, equipment safety
    LRC Poland leads training for Polish partners to enhance vehicle, equipment safety

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Poland leads training for Polish partners to enhance vehicle, equipment safety

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    SafetyFirst
    LogisticsReadinessCenter
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download