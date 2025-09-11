LRC Poland leads training for Polish partners to enhance vehicle, equipment safety

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brian Waltrip, the Logistics Readiness Center Poland site lead and liaison officer at the Swietoszow Military Community, practices ground guiding a forklift during LRC Poland vehicle and equipment ground guide and safety course training Sept. 4, 2025, in the Swietoszow Military Community, Poland. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)