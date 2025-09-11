Logistics Readiness Center Poland conducted vehicle and equipment ground guide and safety course training Sept. 4, 2025, focused on communicating with hand and arm signals. The course was mainly designed for the Poland Provided Logistic Support forklift operators who support LRC Poland and U.S. Army Garrison Poland, but the entire team gained from the training. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
LRC Poland leads training for Polish partners to enhance vehicle, equipment safety
