    NRC Alameda and San Jose Navy Chiefs Pinned [Image 3 of 5]

    NRC Alameda and San Jose Navy Chiefs Pinned

    ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Pearl 

    Navy Region Southwest

    NRC San Jose Chief Master-at-Arms Johnny Guan's cover is placed by Chief Boatswain's Mate Josue Hernandez during the Navy Chief Petty Officer (CPO) pinning ceremony aboard USS Hornet (CV-12), Sept.13, 2025. The mission of NRC Alameda and San Jose is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 16:24
    Photo ID: 9313914
    VIRIN: 250913-N-YS140-1023
    Location: ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, US
    #NRCAlameda #NRCSanJose #REDCOM #NAVYCHIEF #NAVYPRIDE

