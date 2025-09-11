NRC Alameda and San Jose Navy Chiefs Pinned

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Reserve Centers (NRC) Alameda and San Jose Chief Petty Officer (CPO) covers and vessels are displayed during the CPO pinning ceremony aboard USS Hornet (CV-12), Sept.13, 2025. The mission of NRC Alameda and San Jose is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)