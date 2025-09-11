NRC Alameda and San Jose Navy Chiefs Pinned

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NRC Alameda Chief Master-at-Arms Logan Macias' anchors are pinned by his children during the Navy Chief Petty Officer (CPO) pinning ceremony aboard USS Hornet (CV-12), Sept.13, 2025. The mission of NRC Alameda and San Jose is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)