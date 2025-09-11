NRC Alameda and San Jose Navy Chiefs Pinned

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command San Diego (REDCOM-SD) Command Master Chief Joseph J. Mensinger provides opening remarks during the Navy Chief Petty Officer (CPO) pinning ceremony aboard USS Hornet (CV-12), Sept.13, 2025. The mission of NRC Alameda and San Jose is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)