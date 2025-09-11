ALAMEDA, Calif. – Aboard USS Hornet (CV-12) and in the presence of family and friends, ten Navy Chief Petty Officers (CPO) from Navy Reserve Centers (NRC) Alameda and San Jose were pinned with CPO anchors and donned their covers for the first time, Sept. 13, 2025. Leaders from Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command San Diego (REDCOM-SD), NRC Alameda, and NRC San Jose presided over the traditional Navy CPO Pinning ceremony.



A CPO being pinned with anchors is the culmination of both the selection for advancement to and the completion of a six-week Chief Petty Officer Initiation (CPOI) program emphasizing professional training, team-building, physical training, and mission-first warfighter readiness leadership. During his remarks, REDCOM-SD Command Master Chief Joseph J. Mensinger inquired about the value of the CPOI training program.



“How much would you pay for a 6-week high intensity program where you learned how to become a better version of yourself…a lot of money right? The Chiefs mess offers this program, tailor made for each individual at no charge,” said Mensinger. “You will have unlimited access to thousands of personal trainers who will coach and mentor you along.”



Following Mensinger’s remarks, each CPO presented themselves front and center and had their anchors affixed to their khaki collars by family and friends and their covers placed by CPOI sponsors. Finally, in accordance with tradition, each new CPO was piped aboard as a Navy Chief and joined a formation of all present CPOs.



The mission of NRCs Alameda and San Jose is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2025 Date Posted: 09.14.2025 16:32 Story ID: 548109 Location: US Web Views: 107 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRC Alameda and San Jose Navy Chiefs Pinned, by CPO John Pearl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.