    U.S. Marine and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bands preform at the 28th Annual Friendship Through Music Concert [Image 9 of 9]

    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joshua Waldie, production manager of the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Band, monitors lighting and audio during the 28th Anniversary of the Friendship Through Music Concert at the Okinawa Convention Center in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 31, 2025. The Friendship Through Music concert included individual performances from each band and concluded with a combined ensemble. The concert celebrated the long-standing friendship between the two bands, featuring individual performances and a combined ensemble. Waldie is a native of Virgina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 20:19
    Photo ID: 9312060
    VIRIN: 250831-M-EA007-1847
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 15.29 MB
    Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, U.S. Marine and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bands preform at the 28th Annual Friendship Through Music Concert [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Eadan Avramidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III MEF Band
    JGSDF
    INDOPACOM
    Band
    Okinawa
    Japan

