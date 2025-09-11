U.S. Marine and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bands preform at the 28th Annual Friendship Through Music Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joshua Waldie, production manager of the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Band, monitors lighting and audio during the 28th Anniversary of the Friendship Through Music Concert at the Okinawa Convention Center in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 31, 2025. The Friendship Through Music concert included individual performances from each band and concluded with a combined ensemble. The concert celebrated the long-standing friendship between the two bands, featuring individual performances and a combined ensemble. Waldie is a native of Virgina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)