U.S. Marine and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bands preform at the 28th Annual Friendship Through Music Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Band and soldiers with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 15th Brigade Band pose for a group photo before the 28th Anniversary of the Friendship Through Music Concert at the Okinawa Convention Center in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 31, 2025. The concert celebrated the long-standing friendship between the two bands, featuring individual performances and a combined ensemble. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)