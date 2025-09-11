U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Band and soldiers with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 15th Brigade Band pose for a group photo before the 28th Anniversary of the Friendship Through Music Concert at the Okinawa Convention Center in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 31, 2025. The concert celebrated the long-standing friendship between the two bands, featuring individual performances and a combined ensemble. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 20:22
|Photo ID:
|9312051
|VIRIN:
|250831-M-EA007-1117
|Resolution:
|5170x2908
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bands preform at the 28th Annual Friendship Through Music Concert [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Eadan Avramidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.