U.S. Marine and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bands preform at the 28th Annual Friendship Through Music Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Bryce Trollinger, right, a trumpet player with the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Band, and a trumpet player with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 15th Brigade Band perform during the 28th Anniversary of the Friendship Through Music Concert at the Okinawa Convention Center in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 31, 2025. The concert celebrated the long-standing friendship between the two bands, featuring individual performances and a combined ensemble. Trollinger is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)