U.S. Marine and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bands preform at the 28th Annual Friendship Through Music Concert

A soldier with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 15th Brigade Band receives a coin from U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie, the deputy commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, before the 28th Anniversary of the Friendship Through Music Concert at the Okinawa Convention Center in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 31, 2025. The concert celebrated the long-standing friendship between the two bands, featuring individual performances and a combined ensemble. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)