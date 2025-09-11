U.S. Marine and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bands preform at the 28th Annual Friendship Through Music Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Band and soldiers with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 15th Brigade Band perform during the 28th Anniversary of the Friendship Through Music Concert at the Okinawa Convention Center in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 31, 2025. The concert celebrated the long-standing friendship between the two bands, featuring individual performances and a combined ensemble. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eadan Avramidis)