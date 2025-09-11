Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Wildfire Defense Grant [Image 50 of 52]

    Community Wildfire Defense Grant

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    On the edge Kelseyville, CA, where homes stand adjacent to a field of brush and chaparral. Areas like these are often referred to as the Wildland Urban Interface, where reducing fuels and wildfire risk reduction is essential.

    The Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew conducted burns, Feb 27. The fuel crew is in part funded by a recent USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant. The grant awarded to Clearlake Environmental Research Center, is being used to fund fuels reduction work in and around communities of Lake County.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 18:15
    Photo ID: 9311838
    VIRIN: 240226-O-NM884-2953
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

