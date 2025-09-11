Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nik Chavez, withe the Hogback Ridge Fuels crew lights a pile just outside Kelseyville, CA February27, 2024. The fuel crew is in part funded by a recent USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant. The grant awarded to Clearlake Environmental Research Center, is being used to fund fuels reduction work in and around communities of Lake County.