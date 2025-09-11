Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On the edge Kelseyville, CA, where homes stand adjacent to a field of brush and chaparal. Areas like these are often referred to as the Wildland Urban Interface, where reducing fuels and wildfire risk reduction is essential.



The Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew conducted burns, Feb 27. The fuel crew is in part funded by a recent USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant. The grant awarded to Clearlake Environmental Research Center, is being used to fund fuels reduction work in and around communities of Lake County.