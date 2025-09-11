Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Wildfire Defense Grant

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Members of the Hogback Ridge Fuels crew stand by monitoring a pile burn near Kelseyville, CA, Feb. 27. After most of the brush had been consumed by the fire, the fuels crew sprayed the hot coals and ash with water and churned the material with their tools.

    The fuel crew is in part funded by a recent USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant. The grant awarded to Clearlake Environmental Research Center, is being used to fund fuels reduction work in and around communities of Lake County.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 18:15
    Photo ID: 9311821
    VIRIN: 240226-O-NM884-1420
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Wildfire Defense Grant [Image 52 of 52], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

