Members of the Hogback Ridge Fuels crew stand by monitoring a pile burn near Kelseyville, CA, Feb. 27. After most of the brush had been consumed by the fire, the fuels crew sprayed the hot coals and ash with water and churned the material with their tools.



The fuel crew is in part funded by a recent USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant. The grant awarded to Clearlake Environmental Research Center, is being used to fund fuels reduction work in and around communities of Lake County.