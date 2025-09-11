Bright Star 2025 Command Post Exercise Strengthens U.S.-Egyptian Partnership and Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Egyptian armed forces service members working shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. Marines during Exercise BRIGHT STAR 25’s Command Post Exercise, Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 7, 2025. Bright Star 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) command-post exercise, held in the Arab Republic of Egypt along with other partner nations. The exercise enhances regional security and stability by responding to modern day security scenarios. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias)