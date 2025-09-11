Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bright Star 2025 Command Post Exercise Strengthens U.S.-Egyptian Partnership and Readiness

    Bright Star 2025 Command Post Exercise Strengthens U.S.-Egyptian Partnership and Readiness

    ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Representatives from participating countries serving as observers ask questions to Brig. Gen. Stephen Lightfoot, commander of Naval Amphibious Task Force 51 and the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Egyptian Army Brig. Gen. Diaa al Din Zakaria during Exercise Bright Star 25's command post exercise at Mohamed Naguib Military Base in Egypt, Sept. 7, 2025. Bright Star 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command command-post exercise conducted in Egypt with partner nations. The exercise strengthens regional security and stability by enhancing readiness, building interoperability, and reinforcing the enduring U.S.-Egypt partnership. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
