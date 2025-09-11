Bright Star 2025 Command Post Exercise Strengthens U.S.-Egyptian Partnership and Readiness

Photo By Maged Benjamin-Elias | Egyptian armed forces service members working shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. Marines...... read more read more Photo By Maged Benjamin-Elias | Egyptian armed forces service members working shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. Marines during Exercise BRIGHT STAR 25’s Command Post Exercise, Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 7, 2025. Bright Star 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) command-post exercise, held in the Arab Republic of Egypt along with other partner nations. The exercise enhances regional security and stability by responding to modern day security scenarios. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias) see less | View Image Page

MOHAMED NAGUIB MILITARY BASE, Egypt — U.S. Marines and sailors from Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, working alongside the Egyptian armed forces, stood shoulder to shoulder on the watch floor during the command post exercise of Bright Star 25. Together, they designed and war-gamed responses to a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenario in a notional country, sharpening crisis-response capabilities and strengthening interoperability.

Each day, a brigadier general from both the Egyptian and U.S. sides received situational updates from the combined staff, who integrated modern planning tools such as information operations and unmanned aerial systems. These updates tested decision-making and ensured both militaries could seamlessly coordinate in responding to complex operational challenges.

Brig. Gen. Stephen Lightfoot, commander of Naval Amphibious Task Force 51 and the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, opened the exercise with a message of unity and shared purpose.

“As-salaam alaikum — peace be upon you,” Lightfoot said, addressing Egyptian, U.S. and multinational leaders. “It is my great honor to stand before you today as we begin Bright Star 25, an exercise with 45 years of rich history dating back to October 1980.”

Lightfoot commended the Egyptian armed forces for their leadership and hospitality, emphasizing the enduring partnership between the two militaries.

“Now, we begin the 19th iteration of Exercise Bright Star. For nearly half a century, this exercise has stood as a symbol of enduring partnership between Egypt, the United States and our coalition of 43 allied nations. Bright Star is more than a training event. It is proof of our commitment to stand together — shoulder to shoulder — in a world that demands readiness, trust, and resolve.”

He highlighted the command post exercise as the cornerstone of interoperability.

“By sharpening our ability to plan, decide and act as one team, we demonstrate the strength of this partnership and prepare ourselves to meet the crises of tomorrow,” Lightfoot said.

For service members at the tactical level, Bright Star 25 offered hands-on opportunities to practice joint planning and collaboration.

“My participation in Exercise Bright Star has been a significant contribution to enhancing both my readiness and combat proficiency,” said an Egyptian armed forces service member who took part in the exercise. “This training provided an invaluable opportunity to conduct joint planning, execute missions under complex conditions, employ advanced systems and exchange expertise with partner forces. These experiences strengthen our ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging challenges.”

U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Michelle Lin, a communication strategy and operations officer at the exercise, echoed the sentiment of shared growth.

“It is our privilege to work with the Egyptian armed forces in this command post exercise,” Lin said. “Exercise Bright Star 25 lets us practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief while learning from joint and bilateral staff planning. These experiences help us refine plans, demonstrate crisis-response capabilities, and strengthen interoperability, enhancing our readiness to respond effectively to real-world scenarios.”

As the combined staff worked through scenarios and decision points, Bright Star once again demonstrated its broader significance. It is not just a biennial exercise, but a living testament to enduring cooperation between the United States, Egypt, and dozens of partner nations.

From the command post floor to the field training ranges, Bright Star 25 carries forward nearly half a century of collaboration — proving that unity, trust, and preparedness remain the true foundations of security in an increasingly complex world.