Bright Star 2025 Command Post Exercise Strengthens U.S.-Egyptian Partnership and Readiness

Representatives from participating countries serving as observers listen to Brig. Gen. Stephen Lightfoot, commander of Naval Amphibious Task Force 51 and the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Egyptian Army Brig. Gen. Diaa al Din Zakaria during Exercise Bright Star 25’s command post exercise at Mohamed Naguib Military Base in Egypt, Sept. 7, 2025. Bright Star 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command command-post exercise conducted in Egypt with partner nations. The exercise strengthens regional security and stability by enhancing readiness, building interoperability, and reinforcing the enduring U.S.-Egypt partnership. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 13:49
|Photo ID:
|9310498
|VIRIN:
|250907-O-OW769-8102
|Resolution:
|4080x2720
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, EG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
