    Bright Star 2025 Command Post Exercise Strengthens U.S.-Egyptian Partnership and Readiness [Image 3 of 6]

    Bright Star 2025 Command Post Exercise Strengthens U.S.-Egyptian Partnership and Readiness

    ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Blaine, director of operations for Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Egyptian Army Lt. Col. Ehab Zedan discuss the after-action review for Exercise Bright Star 25’s command post exercise at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 7, 2025. Bright Star 25 underscores the enduring U.S.-Egypt partnership, strengthens readiness, and enhances interoperability with partner nations. Exercise Bright Star 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command command-post exercise, field training exercise and senior leader seminar, held in the Arab Republic of Egypt along with more than 40 partner nations. The exercise aims to strengthen military-to-military relationships between U.S. forces and our Egyptian partners in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, as well as other participating nations. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 13:49
    Photo ID: 9310499
    VIRIN: 250907-O-OW769-1351
    Resolution: 4080x2720
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, EG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bright Star 2025 Command Post Exercise Strengthens U.S.-Egyptian Partnership and Readiness [Image 6 of 6], by Maged Benjamin-Elias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Egypt
    CENTCOM
    BrightStar25
    brightstar2025

