Bright Star 2025 Command Post Exercise Strengthens U.S.-Egyptian Partnership and Readiness

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Blaine, director of operations for Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Egyptian Army Lt. Col. Ehab Zedan discuss the after-action review for Exercise Bright Star 25’s command post exercise at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 7, 2025. Bright Star 25 underscores the enduring U.S.-Egypt partnership, strengthens readiness, and enhances interoperability with partner nations. Exercise Bright Star 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command command-post exercise, field training exercise and senior leader seminar, held in the Arab Republic of Egypt along with more than 40 partner nations. The exercise aims to strengthen military-to-military relationships between U.S. forces and our Egyptian partners in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, as well as other participating nations. (U.S. Central Command photo by Maged Benjamin-Elias)
