U.S. Air Force announces arrival of second B-21 test aircraft at Edwards AFB

A B-21 Raider test aircraft lands at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., during ongoing developmental flight testing, Sept. 11, 2025. The B-21 will be the backbone of the bomber fleet; it will incrementally replace the B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit bombers. (U.S Air Force photo by Todd Schannuth)
|09.11.2025
|09.12.2025 11:06
|9309834
|250911-F-AF000-1041
|4881x3800
|8.21 MB
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|7
|2
