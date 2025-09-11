U.S. Air Force announces arrival of second B-21 test aircraft at Edwards AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-21 Raider test aircraft lands at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., during ongoing developmental flight testing, Sept. 11, 2025. The B-21 will be the backbone of the bomber fleet; it will incrementally replace the B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit bombers. (U.S Air Force photo by Todd Schannuth)