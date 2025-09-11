Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force announces arrival of second B-21 test aircraft at Edwards AFB

    U.S. Air Force announces arrival of second B-21 test aircraft at Edwards AFB

    09.11.2025

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to recover the second B-21 Raider to arrive for test and evaluation at Edwards AFB, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025. The arrival of a second test aircraft provides maintainers valuable hands-on experience with tools, data and processes that will support future operational squadrons. (U.S Air Force photo by Kyle Brasier)

    B-21

