Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force announces arrival of second B-21 test aircraft at Edwards AFB [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force announces arrival of second B-21 test aircraft at Edwards AFB

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    A second B-21 Raider, the nation’s sixth-generation stealth bomber, joins flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025. The program is a cornerstone of the Department of the Air Force’s nuclear modernization strategy, designed to deliver both conventional and nuclear payloads. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 11:07
    Photo ID: 9309829
    VIRIN: 250911-F-AF000-1040
    Resolution: 8085x5393
    Size: 7.72 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force announces arrival of second B-21 test aircraft at Edwards AFB [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force announces arrival of second B-21 test aircraft at Edwards AFB
    U.S. Air Force announces arrival of second B-21 test aircraft at Edwards AFB
    U.S. Air Force announces arrival of second B-21 test aircraft at Edwards AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download