U.S. Air Force announces arrival of second B-21 test aircraft at Edwards AFB

Courtesy Photo | A second B-21 Raider test aircraft takes off, Sept. 11, from Palmdale, Calif., to join the Air Force's flight test campaign at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The addition of the second test aircraft expands mission systems and weapons integration testing, advancing the program toward operational readiness.

The Department of the Air Force has announced the arrival of the second B-21 Raider flight test aircraft, Sept. 11, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., significantly enhancing the Air Force’s capacity to conduct comprehensive testing and sustainment training.



The addition of the second aircraft expands the Air Force's testing capabilities beyond initial flight performance checks, enabling progression into critical mission systems and weapons integration testing phases. This advancement marks a significant step toward operational readiness of the nation’s sixth-generation stealth bomber.



“With the arrival of the second B-21 Raider, our flight test campaign gains substantial momentum,” said Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink. “We can now expedite critical evaluations of mission systems and weapons capabilities, directly supporting the strategic deterrence and combat effectiveness envisioned for this aircraft.”



The presence of multiple test aircraft at Edwards AFB also provides Air Force maintainers invaluable hands-on experience in managing simultaneous aircraft sustainment operations, testing the effectiveness of maintenance tools, technical data and the logistical processes that will support future operational squadrons.



"The addition of a second B-21 to the flight test program accelerates the path to fielding,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin. “By having more assets in the test environment, we bring this capability to our warfighters faster, demonstrating the urgency with which we’re tackling modernization.”



Concurrent with the expanded flight-testing effort, fiscal year 2026 will see the launch of extensive military construction projects at all three designated B-21 main operating bases. Ellsworth AFB, S.D., the first base set to receive operational B-21 aircraft, is already progressing rapidly on numerous infrastructure projects to ensure readiness when the aircraft arrive.



“The B-21 Raider program represents a cornerstone of our strategic nuclear modernization,” Allvin added. “The concurrent efforts in testing, sustainment preparation and infrastructure investments clearly illustrate our commitment to providing unmatched capabilities to deter and defeat threats well into the future.”



The B-21 Raider is a stealth strategic bomber designed to deliver both conventional and nuclear payloads, developed in partnership with Northrop Grumman under the oversight of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. The program continues to execute its flight testing and ground testing campaigns as well as low-rate initial production.