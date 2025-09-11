Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota honors 9/11 during Tower Run [Image 7 of 7]

    Yokota honors 9/11 during Tower Run

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Airman Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Codi Fanning, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, rests after completing the 14th annual tower run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. The 374 CES firefighters and participants completed 110 floors in full gear, mirroring the firefighters commitment to saving lives during the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 02:15
    Photo ID: 9308977
    VIRIN: 250827-F-MU556-1429
    Resolution: 5275x3649
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    This work, Yokota honors 9/11 during Tower Run [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Department
    Memorial Day
    JASDF
    374th Airlift Wing
    9/11
    Honor

