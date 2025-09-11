Yokota honors 9/11 during Tower Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Codi Fanning, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, rests after completing the 14th annual tower run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. The 374 CES firefighters and participants completed 110 floors in full gear, mirroring the firefighters commitment to saving lives during the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)