U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caden Anderson, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, stops to catch his breath during the 14th annual tower run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. The 374 CES firefighters and participants completed 110 floors in full gear, mirroring the firefighters commitment to saving lives during the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 02:15
|Photo ID:
|9308975
|VIRIN:
|250827-F-MU556-1165
|Resolution:
|5711x3933
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota honors 9/11 during Tower Run [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.