Yokota honors 9/11 during Tower Run

A participant places a dog tag in front of a helmet during the 14th annual tower run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. Participants and teams climbed 110 floors to honor all of the first responders who responded to the attacks on the World Trade Center, Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)