Yokota honors 9/11 during Tower Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the 14th annual tower run encourage each other with a fist bump at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. Participants and teams climbed 110 floors to honor all of the first responders who responded to the attacks on the World Trade Center, Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)