    Faces of Jungle [Image 6 of 6]

    Faces of Jungle

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jeimie Deras, the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama senior enlisted advisor, poses for a photo in Panama City, Panama, Aug 26, 2025. Deras supported a combined team of jungle instructors, the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division, Panamanian National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police, who provided hands on instruction to trainees about knot-tying, proper river crossing procedures, identifying and harvesting edible flora and fauna, medical evacuation procedures, and more jungle survival skills during a week long course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 17:58
    Photo ID: 9308445
    VIRIN: 250826-F-RJ686-2026
    Resolution: 7685x5123
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Jungle [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    jungle survival
    SOUTHCOM
    jungle
    combined interoperability
    Panama

