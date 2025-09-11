Faces of Jungle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jeimie Deras, the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama senior enlisted advisor, poses for a photo in Panama City, Panama, Aug 26, 2025. Deras supported a combined team of jungle instructors, the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division, Panamanian National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police, who provided hands on instruction to trainees about knot-tying, proper river crossing procedures, identifying and harvesting edible flora and fauna, medical evacuation procedures, and more jungle survival skills during a week long course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)