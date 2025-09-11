Faces of Jungle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Ochoa, a jungle survival instructor assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, poses for a photo at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug 22, 2025. A combined team of jungle instructors, the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division, Panamanian National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police, provided hands on instruction to trainees about knot-tying, proper river crossing procedures, identifying and harvesting edible flora and fauna, medical evacuation procedures, and more jungle survival skills during a week long course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)