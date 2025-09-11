Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Jungle [Image 5 of 6]

    Faces of Jungle

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Lauryn Westman, the liaison officer for the U.S. Embassy in Panama and the Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, poses for a portrait in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 27, 2025. Westman played an essential role in the preparation for and building of a 7-day jungle orientation course consisting of U.S. Marines assigned to 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and members from across Panama’s National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police, and taught by Panamanian jungle instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 17:58
    Photo ID: 9308444
    VIRIN: 250826-F-RJ686-2010
    Resolution: 7970x5313
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    jungle survival
    SOUTHCOM
    jungle
    combined interoperability
    Panama

