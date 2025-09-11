U.S. Army Capt. Lauryn Westman, the liaison officer for the U.S. Embassy in Panama and the Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, poses for a portrait in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 27, 2025. Westman played an essential role in the preparation for and building of a 7-day jungle orientation course consisting of U.S. Marines assigned to 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and members from across Panama’s National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police, and taught by Panamanian jungle instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 17:58
|Photo ID:
|9308444
|VIRIN:
|250826-F-RJ686-2010
|Resolution:
|7970x5313
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Jungle [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
