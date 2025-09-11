Faces of Jungle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Lauryn Westman, the liaison officer for the U.S. Embassy in Panama and the Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, poses for a portrait in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 27, 2025. Westman played an essential role in the preparation for and building of a 7-day jungle orientation course consisting of U.S. Marines assigned to 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and members from across Panama’s National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police, and taught by Panamanian jungle instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)