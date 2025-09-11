Lieutenant Jahel Meyers, a fixed-wing pilot assigned to the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama, poses for a photo at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug 14, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical emergencies, or regional crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|08.14.2025
|09.11.2025 17:58
|9308441
|250814-F-RJ686-1404
|6510x4340
|1.96 MB
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|0
|0
This work, Faces of Jungle [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.