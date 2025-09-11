Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Jungle [Image 3 of 6]

    Faces of Jungle

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Lieutenant Jahel Meyers, a fixed-wing pilot assigned to the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama, poses for a photo at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug 14, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical emergencies, or regional crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 17:58
    Photo ID: 9308441
    VIRIN: 250814-F-RJ686-1404
    Resolution: 6510x4340
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Black Hawk

    jungle survival
    SOUTHCOM
    jungle
    combined interoperability
    Panama

