Faces of Jungle

U.S. Army Sgt. Mason Lesperance, a HH-60 Black Hawk crew chief assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, poses for a photo at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug 14, 2025. JTF-B supported a combined team of jungle instructors, the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division, Panamanian National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police, who provided hands on instruction to trainees about knot-tying, proper river crossing procedures, identifying and harvesting edible flora and fauna, medical evacuation procedures, and more jungle survival skills during a week long course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)