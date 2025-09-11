Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Jungle [Image 2 of 6]

    Faces of Jungle

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mason Lesperance, a HH-60 Black Hawk crew chief assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, poses for a photo at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug 14, 2025. JTF-B supported a combined team of jungle instructors, the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division, Panamanian National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police, who provided hands on instruction to trainees about knot-tying, proper river crossing procedures, identifying and harvesting edible flora and fauna, medical evacuation procedures, and more jungle survival skills during a week long course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

