U.S. Army Sgt. Mason Lesperance, a HH-60 Black Hawk crew chief assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, poses for a photo at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug 14, 2025. JTF-B supported a combined team of jungle instructors, the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division, Panamanian National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police, who provided hands on instruction to trainees about knot-tying, proper river crossing procedures, identifying and harvesting edible flora and fauna, medical evacuation procedures, and more jungle survival skills during a week long course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 17:58
|Photo ID:
|9308440
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-RJ686-1322
|Resolution:
|7458x4972
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Jungle [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.