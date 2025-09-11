Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 10 of 11]

    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Joshua Garcia 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Band of the West members play “God Bless America” at the end of the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 14:58
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

