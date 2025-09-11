U.S. Air Force Band of the West members play “God Bless America” at the end of the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9307598
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-QF982-1349
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.59 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.