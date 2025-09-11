JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Band of the West members play “God Bless America” at the end of the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)