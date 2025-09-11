Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 9 of 11]

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Joshua Garcia 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Airman 1st Class Luis Clebsch, U.S. Air Force Band of the West trumpet player, plays “Taps” during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025. The song “Taps” is played to signify a final farewell to honor the service and sacrifice of the deceased. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 14:58
    Photo ID: 9307593
    VIRIN: 250911-F-QF982-1299
    Resolution: 6753x4502
    Size: 14.02 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

