Airman 1st Class Luis Clebsch, U.S. Air Force Band of the West trumpet player, plays “Taps” during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025. The song “Taps” is played to signify a final farewell to honor the service and sacrifice of the deceased. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9307593
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-QF982-1299
|Resolution:
|6753x4502
|Size:
|14.02 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
This work, JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.