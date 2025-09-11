JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Luis Clebsch, U.S. Air Force Band of the West trumpet player, plays “Taps” during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025. The song “Taps” is played to signify a final farewell to honor the service and sacrifice of the deceased. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)