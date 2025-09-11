Members from a multi-service honor guard team post the colors during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honored those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9307579
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-QF982-1092
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.06 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.