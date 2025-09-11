JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from a multi-service honor guard team post the colors during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honored those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)