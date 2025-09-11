JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Major Hiram Gonzalez, U.S. Army South operations sergeant major, delivers remarks during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025. Gonzalez spoke about how the events of Sept. 11, 2001 changed his life and pushed him to serve in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)