Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Joshua Garcia 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    A firefighter from the Joint Base San Antonio Fire Emergency Services, strikes a bell during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Sept. 11, 2025. The “striking of the Bell” is a firefighter tradition that originated in New York City, where a series of bell strikes was used to transmit a message from headquarters to outlying fire stations. The bell was struck four times during the ceremony: to remember the victims from the World Trade Center, the victims at the Pentagon, the people on Flight 93 and all first responders who lost their lives attempting to save people during the attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 14:58
    Photo ID: 9307589
    VIRIN: 250911-F-QF982-1269
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.98 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
    JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download