JBSA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

A firefighter from the Joint Base San Antonio Fire Emergency Services, strikes a bell during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Sept. 11, 2025. The “striking of the Bell” is a firefighter tradition that originated in New York City, where a series of bell strikes was used to transmit a message from headquarters to outlying fire stations. The bell was struck four times during the ceremony: to remember the victims from the World Trade Center, the victims at the Pentagon, the people on Flight 93 and all first responders who lost their lives attempting to save people during the attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)