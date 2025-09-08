U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon McLaughlin, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, rings a bell during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. Traditionally, the bell is rung to signify the beginning and end of a firefighter’s duty. During memorial ceremonies, the bell is struck five times to symbolize a final farewell to fallen comrades, honoring the 343 fire fighters who lost their lives during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 02:17
|Photo ID:
|9305740
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-BW249-1010
|Resolution:
|5695x3796
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.