Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon McLaughlin, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, rings a bell during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. Traditionally, the bell is rung to signify the beginning and end of a firefighter’s duty. During memorial ceremonies, the bell is struck five times to symbolize a final farewell to fallen comrades, honoring the 343 fire fighters who lost their lives during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)