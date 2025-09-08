Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steve Peters, 51st Health Care Operations Squadron paramedic, reads the medic’s prayer during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. 8 medics lost their lives while responding to the attacks against the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. Their courage and commitment are honored every year through these ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)