Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Pablo Andrade, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron deputy commander, tells the personal accounts of what he and his parents experienced during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and left a lasting impact on countless more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)