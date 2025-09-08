U.S. Air Force Maj. Pablo Andrade, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron deputy commander, tells the personal accounts of what he and his parents experienced during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and left a lasting impact on countless more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 02:17
|Photo ID:
|9305738
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-BW249-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.