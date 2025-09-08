Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brooke McKee, 51st Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, climbs stairs as part of the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. During the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, first responders climbed 110 stories in an effort to rescue people from the World Trade Center. In their memory, members of Osan’s community climbed 110 stories to honor those who gave their lives to save others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)