Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Participants climb stairs as part of the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 11, 2025. During the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, first responders climbed 110 stories in an effort to rescue people from the World Trade Center. In their memory, members of Osan’s community climbed 110 stories to honor those who gave their lives to save others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 02:17
    Photo ID: 9305737
    VIRIN: 250911-F-BW249-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony
    Osan pledges to never forget, hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    Osan Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download