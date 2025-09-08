USACE FED and MND-DIA continue building collaboration through two-day symposium in Seoul

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

To conclude the second joint symposium hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) from Sept. 4-5, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea, Col. Cho, In Pyo, United States Forces Korea (USFK) Program Division Chief, MND-DIA said, “It was a very meaningful time. I became more closer with FED with the conversations [we had]. I hope that we continue these workshops in order to understand each other more completely.” (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)