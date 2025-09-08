USACE FED and MND-DIA continue building collaboration through two-day symposium in Seoul

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) hosted their second joint symposium from Sept. 4-5, 2025, at the MND-DIA headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. Due to the success of both symposiums, there are plans to continue these events in the near future. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)