The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) and Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA) hosted their second joint symposium from Sept. 4-5, 2025, at the MND-DIA headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. Due to the success of both symposiums, there are plans to continue these events in the near future. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 21:56
|Photo ID:
|9305476
|VIRIN:
|250935-A-CQ138-1281
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE FED and MND-DIA continue building collaboration through two-day symposium in Seoul [Image 6 of 6], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE FED and MND-DIA continue building collaboration through two-day symposium in Seoul
No keywords found.